Local union contractors help woman with home repair gone wrong

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In June of this year 81-year-old Dodi Sawyer hired a home improvement company to do some repairs. She says the contractor expanded the project, dismantled portions of the house, and made it unlivable. During the process she and her insurance company spent $11,000 for an unfinished job.

A group of local contractors from the Associated General Contractors of Northwest Ohio got word of Sawyer’s situation and decided to help.

“I was having the plumbing re-done and the electric re-done and that turned into three months of destruction of the inside, throwing away my kitchen appliances, and taking down my shower and leaving me with nothing but empty rooms,” Sawyer said.

Mike Gibson, a local carpenter with Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters said, “I was taught at a young age – what’s right is right. What’s wrong is wrong and I had to try to find a way to make this right.”

He called upon his colleagues - a crew of union contractors in plumbing, carpentry, electrical, and painting who are going to finish the job for free.

“I couldn’t begin to tell you how grateful I am. I had no where to turn except my own pocket book,” Sawyer said.

Dash Construction, OCP Contractors, Lakeside Construction, Tri state Industrial, Great Lakes Electrical, Merritt Plumbing, and Local 1090 Millwright have all contributed to the effort.

