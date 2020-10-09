Louisiana braces for second hurricane

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Parts of Louisiana are about to be battered by a second hurricane within a month and a half, and people from all over the country are descending to help, and that includes from here in northwest Ohio.

Todd James is the Executive Director of the north-central Ohio branch of the Red Cross. On Sunday, he’ll head south to help with cleanup efforts in an area devastated by two hurricanes: Laura, and soon, Delta.

James tells 13abc, “This is what we do. When help is needed, the Red Cross is there. We still have over 8,000 people that we’re sheltering in hotels across Louisiana. We expect that number to grow.”

James has been with the Red Cross for 14 years, and has been on 33 deployments like this, so he knows what to expect. “Unfortunately, a lot of devastation,” he explains. “They’d just begun to start to pick up the pieces in areas like Lake Charles. Folks were just beginning to get back and see what was left of their homes and start to recover, and now they’re going to get hit again.”

James will be joining thousands of other workers and volunteers, many who have been there since late-August. He says of those still serving Louisiana: “They’re tired, and not just here, but helping out in the wildfires, Hurricane Sally, we’re stretched all over the country because we are at a record level of major disasters.”

The Washington Post reports that delta will be the first Greek alphabet named storm to make landfall in the US on record, and the 10th named storm to hit the US in 20-20, the most in a single year ever. So, James believes that the Red Cross will be busy long after Hurricane Delta dissipates. “This isn’t something where we’re just there for a couple of days or a few weeks, and then go home. We are there for a very long time as part of the recovery process,” he says.

If you’re interested in helping out, through volunteering or a donation, you can visit redcross.org.

