Man arrested in September murder at Byrneport Apartments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old Toledo man has been arrested and charged with a September murder on Byrneport Dr.

Tae’Twan Campbell is charged with murder, felonious assault, and two charges of aggravated robbery.

According to authorities, Campbell shot Davio Golladay, 32, in the Byrneport Apartments on Sept. 24. Golladay was found with at least one gunshot wound and died at a local hospital.

Campbell was arrested on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.