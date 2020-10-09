Advertisement

Man arrested in September murder at Byrneport Apartments

Tae'Twan Campbell, 18, is charged with the Sept. murder of Davio Golladay.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old Toledo man has been arrested and charged with a September murder on Byrneport Dr.

Tae’Twan Campbell is charged with murder, felonious assault, and two charges of aggravated robbery.

According to authorities, Campbell shot Davio Golladay, 32, in the Byrneport Apartments on Sept. 24. Golladay was found with at least one gunshot wound and died at a local hospital.

Campbell was arrested on Thursday.

