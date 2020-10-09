Advertisement

Michigan lawmakers respond to Whitmer threat

Republicans may disagree with the Governor but do not condone violence
Agents foiled a plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Thursday.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IDA, Mich. (WTVG) - They may not always see eye to eye with Michigan’s governor, but state house and senate Republicans are speaking out in favor of her safety by condemning an alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer, a Democrat, was the alleged target of an elaborate scheme uncovered by the FBI. Details were unsealed Thursday after the arrest of 13 people.

Speaking to 13abc via Zoom, Michigan lawmakers Rep. Jason Sheppard (R) 56th District and Sen. Dale Zorn (R) 17th District, both denounced the threats of violence and applauded the swift actions of law enforcement.

“Regardless if you agree with policy, or, you know, certain things with the Governor, nobody’s life should be threatened. She’s a mother, she’s a wife, you know, she has a family," said Sheppard. "For a group of people to try to do something like that, and then on top of that, they were threatening to do some harm to law enforcement, all of that together is just an action that I would never find acceptable.”

“It’s my hope that we can get beyond the threats and the violence in this country and have open dialogues on the issues," said Zorn, "but, as far as the alleged people that’s involved in this plot, they should be tried to the fullest and sentenced to the fullest.”

Zorn added he was in Lansing during a Senate session when word broke of the arrests. He said there was a protest against Governor Whitmer happening outside the capitol building as lawmakers exited the session, but added that he felt safe with the presence of capitol security.

(WTVG)
MI State Rep. Jason Sheppard (R) 56th District
MI State Rep. Jason Sheppard (R) 56th District(Jason Sheppard)

