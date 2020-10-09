October 9th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today with a huge warm up expected. Highs will be around 80 degrees this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear, warm, and breezy with a low in the low 60s. Increasing clouds are likely on Saturday with an isolated evening shower possible. Highs will be around 80. Sunday will bring a partly cloudy sky with a high near 70. Showers return Monday night.

