October 9th Weather Forecast
Big Warm Up Today
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny today with a huge warm up expected. Highs will be around 80 degrees this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear, warm, and breezy with a low in the low 60s. Increasing clouds are likely on Saturday with an isolated evening shower possible. Highs will be around 80. Sunday will bring a partly cloudy sky with a high near 70. Showers return Monday night.
