Police continue to investigate fiery motorcycle crash in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are investigating three fatal motorcycle crashes in just over a week. They’re reminding everyone to play it safe.

On Friday police were called to Alexis and Lewis for a motorcycle and truck accident.

On Wednesday, the family of Terry Collins says he was killed in a fiery crash. Police say he was riding his bike on Smead near Woodruff when he went off the roadway hitting a fence. Police are investigating how he ended up against the fence.

Last week police say a motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and killed after a driver attempted to make a left turn onto Lagrange. Investigators say they seen an uptick in fatal crashes statewide.

