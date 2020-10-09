Advertisement

Police continue to investigate fiery motorcycle crash in Toledo

35 year old Terry Collins was killed according to his mother.
By Alexis Means
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are investigating three fatal motorcycle crashes in just over a week. They’re reminding everyone to play it safe.

On Friday police were called to Alexis and Lewis for a motorcycle and truck accident.

On Wednesday, the family of Terry Collins says he was killed in a fiery crash. Police say he was riding his bike on Smead near Woodruff when he went off the roadway hitting a fence. Police are investigating how he ended up against the fence.

Last week police say a motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and killed after a driver attempted to make a left turn onto Lagrange. Investigators say they seen an uptick in fatal crashes statewide.

