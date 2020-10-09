Advertisement

Some vendors and customers stop going to Findlay market over political wrangling

Mayor Muryn says Democrats and Republicans have had conflicts outside the market
Some vendors and customers have not been going to the market because of political in-fighting
Some vendors and customers have not been going to the market because of political in-fighting(WTVG)
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A farmer’s market may not be a place where you’d expect to find political in-fighting. However, one in Hancock County has been caught up in some political wrangling. And because of that, some customers and vendors have not come back to the Findlay Farmer’s Market.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn says calls and emails began flooding her office weeks ago about fighting between the Democratic and Republican parties at their booths on the sidewalk outside the market.

According to the mayor, members of the Democratic party asked to set up a booth on the sidewalk this summer. She says a few weeks later, the Republican party asked to do the same. Not long after that, complaints began coming in about conflicts between the two.

“Tensions are running very high in just about everything right now, so you can get conflict. We have received a lot of complaints about the noise and conflict between the two parties. It’s been so bad, that some of the vendors at the market decided not to come back. They said it was so disruptive and frustrating that they decided not to participate anymore. We can all voice support for our candidates and do it respectfully. Part of the great benefit of our great county is we can all have different opinions,” said Mayor Muryn.

Sherwin Quiambao has been going to the market for years.

“It’s nice to know we can all come to a simple farmer’s market and enjoy our time, but it is sad when it is disrupted and made into all this political non-sense in my opinion,” said Quiambao.

The Hancock County Democratic Party moved it’s booth to the front of the county courthouse. Cathy Weygandt says she believes a small minority is creating a lot of noise, and causing a lot of trouble.

“I don’t know why we can’t be peaceful about it. Everybody has their own opinions, but we are more alike than different. I truly believe that,” said Weygandt.

Brad Wagner is a member of the Hancock County Republican Party.

"There were people who didn’t like Trump supporters expressing their First Amendment rights. It is important for us to get Trump re-elected, " said Wagner.

Mayor Muryn says everyone certainly has a right to voice their opinion, but she hopes it can be done in a respectful way in the city she loves.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Political conflict outside the Findlay Farmer's Market

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Some vendors and customers have stopped going to the market because of it

News

Local union contractors help woman with home repair gone wrong

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
In June of this year 81-year-old Dodi Sawyer hired a home improvement company to do some repairs. She says the contractor expanded the project, dismantled portions of the house, and made it unlivable. During the process she and her insurance company spent $11,000 for an unfinished job.

News

Local contractors help woman who dealt with a home repair disaster.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Local contractors help woman who dealt with a home repair disaster.

News

“Hope for the Hungry” brings in truckloads of food for families in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dan Smith
Last year's Hope for the Hungry drive raised $700,000 for needy Northwest Ohio families -- and with the need greater than ever before, officials hope to deliver even greater truckloads of supplies to the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.

Latest News

News

Toledo police investigate alleged hit and run of a pedestrian

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Toledo police investigate alleged hit and run of a pedestrian

Scam Alert

Scammers using e-mail to target personal information

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
October marks National Cybersecurity Month. With more people online than ever, the Better Business Bureau is warning users about a new kind of attack by hackers.

News

Ask a Meteorologist | What causes hurricanes?

Updated: 4 hours ago
Jay Berschback explains the many forces that cause the summer's dangerous coastal storms.

News

“Hope for the Hungry” brings in truckloads of food for families in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Last year's Hope for the Hungry drive raised $700,000 for needy Northwest Ohio families, and Toledoans have stepped up to help out once more.

News

Idle cars can lead to surprise issues down the line

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Erica Murphy
AAA wants drivers to use the month of Ocotber to pay extrat attention to their cars before the weather turns.

News

TPS preps for students returning to class Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The Toledo Public School district is getting ready to send students back into the classroom on Monday. Students Pre-K through 2nd grade will come back first with the rest of the students due back to a hybrid schedule on October 26th.