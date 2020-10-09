Some vendors and customers stop going to Findlay market over political wrangling

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A farmer’s market may not be a place where you’d expect to find political in-fighting. However, one in Hancock County has been caught up in some political wrangling. And because of that, some customers and vendors have not come back to the Findlay Farmer’s Market.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn says calls and emails began flooding her office weeks ago about fighting between the Democratic and Republican parties at their booths on the sidewalk outside the market.

According to the mayor, members of the Democratic party asked to set up a booth on the sidewalk this summer. She says a few weeks later, the Republican party asked to do the same. Not long after that, complaints began coming in about conflicts between the two.

“Tensions are running very high in just about everything right now, so you can get conflict. We have received a lot of complaints about the noise and conflict between the two parties. It’s been so bad, that some of the vendors at the market decided not to come back. They said it was so disruptive and frustrating that they decided not to participate anymore. We can all voice support for our candidates and do it respectfully. Part of the great benefit of our great county is we can all have different opinions,” said Mayor Muryn.

Sherwin Quiambao has been going to the market for years.

“It’s nice to know we can all come to a simple farmer’s market and enjoy our time, but it is sad when it is disrupted and made into all this political non-sense in my opinion,” said Quiambao.

The Hancock County Democratic Party moved it’s booth to the front of the county courthouse. Cathy Weygandt says she believes a small minority is creating a lot of noise, and causing a lot of trouble.

“I don’t know why we can’t be peaceful about it. Everybody has their own opinions, but we are more alike than different. I truly believe that,” said Weygandt.

Brad Wagner is a member of the Hancock County Republican Party.

"There were people who didn’t like Trump supporters expressing their First Amendment rights. It is important for us to get Trump re-elected, " said Wagner.

Mayor Muryn says everyone certainly has a right to voice their opinion, but she hopes it can be done in a respectful way in the city she loves.

