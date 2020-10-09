Walleye season to start in January; Winterfest postponed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye and ECHL announced their season will start January 15, competing in a 62-game season.

Thirteen ECHL teams will begin a 72-game season on December 11 in a split season format.

The league standings will be based upon winning percentage during the regular season. The postseason format will be based upon eligible teams competing in the regular season and will be announced at a later date.

With Friday’s announcement, the Walleye rescheduled Winterfest from 2020 to December 2021. Winterfest 2020 was originally scheduled from Dec. 17-Jan. 3, with two outdoor Walleye games at Fifth Third Field.

The specific dates for Winterfest 2021 will be announced at a later time.

BREAKING: The 2020-21 @ECHL season will feature a split-season format, with the Walleye opting to begin on January 15.



Additionally, Winterfest has been rescheduled to December 2021.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/u8mipqs1QS pic.twitter.com/QDG8qU8OPH — Toledo Walleye (@ToledoWalleye) October 9, 2020

The ECHL regular season will conclude on June 6, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.