Walleye season to start in January; Winterfest postponed

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye and ECHL announced their season will start January 15, competing in a 62-game season.

Thirteen ECHL teams will begin a 72-game season on December 11 in a split season format.

The league standings will be based upon winning percentage during the regular season. The postseason format will be based upon eligible teams competing in the regular season and will be announced at a later date.

With Friday’s announcement, the Walleye rescheduled Winterfest from 2020 to December 2021. Winterfest 2020 was originally scheduled from Dec. 17-Jan. 3, with two outdoor Walleye games at Fifth Third Field.

The specific dates for Winterfest 2021 will be announced at a later time.

The ECHL regular season will conclude on June 6, 2021.

