Woman found Not Guilty in Walle Rockets shooting

Shantoria Hankins
Shantoria Hankins(WTVG)
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The woman accused of murdering Sterling Parker at a Toledo bar in October of 2019 is found not guilty, by reason of self defense.

27-year-old Shantoria Hankins, was arrested at the scene and later charged with murder. According to court documents, three separate witnesses told police that Hankins pulled a handgun from her vehicle and shot Parker in the chest.

The bar, Walle Rockets on Upton and Sylvania, would end up closing in January after months of pressure by the city.

