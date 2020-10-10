Advertisement

Book chronicles impact of music educator and conductor

Sam Szor conducted Music Under The Stars at The Toledo Zoo nearly 60 years
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He conducted Music Under The Stars at The Toledo Zoo for nearly 60 years. Now, the man known as “Mr. Music” has a book about his impact on The Glass City.

“Sam Szor: Toledo’s Mr. Music” was written by Szor’s wife Judy. During a Zoom interview, Judy explained she started chronicling memories about her late husband to share with their grandchildren, but the book soon took on a life of its own.

“Other people started saying to me, ‘Well, Judy, that’s a book that we would really like to read," said Judy. “I think, it’s not only about Sam, there’s a lot of Toledo history in it as well, and so I think it’s just to bring back nice memories.”

Sam Szor may be best remembered for organizing and conducting the free Music Under The Stars concerts at The Toledo Zoo for nearly 60 years. He was also a high school music teacher at Woodward and Waite.

To buy a copy of “Sam Szor: Toledo’s Mr. Music” online, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Perrysburg falls, Clay gets first playoff win in school history

Updated: 11 hours ago
It’s been a history-making football in Ohio for all the COVID reasons, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be some bright spots.

News

Football Friday - Oct 10 part 2

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Football Friday - Oct 10 Part 1

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Crash at Byrne and Dorr shuts down intersection

Updated: 12 hours ago
A crash at the intersection of N Byrne and Dorr has led authorities to close off the block.

Latest News

Consumer

Sylvania pushes for extended last call

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
A proposal by Sylvania’s City Council is now in the hands of Governor DeWine, asking the state to extend the hours of alcohol sales once again to 2 A.M.

News

Police continue to investigate fiery motorcycle crash in Toledo

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Police continue to investigate fiery motorcycle crash in Toledo

News

Community helps Bryan man get life-changing technology

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
An amazing piece of technology has opened up a whole new world for a Williams County man.

News

Louisiana Gearing Up for Second Hurricane

Updated: 16 hours ago
Louisiana Gearing Up for Second Hurricane

News

Coronavirus restrictions bring tough times for those battling addiction

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
May 2020 was the deadliest month in Ohio for drug and alcohol overdoses in the last 14 years.

News

COVID Isolation Increases Drug And Alcohol Abuse

Updated: 17 hours ago
The state of Ohio has had it's highest month of overdose deaths in 14 years during COVID-19.