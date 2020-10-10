Book chronicles impact of music educator and conductor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He conducted Music Under The Stars at The Toledo Zoo for nearly 60 years. Now, the man known as “Mr. Music” has a book about his impact on The Glass City.

“Sam Szor: Toledo’s Mr. Music” was written by Szor’s wife Judy. During a Zoom interview, Judy explained she started chronicling memories about her late husband to share with their grandchildren, but the book soon took on a life of its own.

“Other people started saying to me, ‘Well, Judy, that’s a book that we would really like to read," said Judy. “I think, it’s not only about Sam, there’s a lot of Toledo history in it as well, and so I think it’s just to bring back nice memories.”

Sam Szor may be best remembered for organizing and conducting the free Music Under The Stars concerts at The Toledo Zoo for nearly 60 years. He was also a high school music teacher at Woodward and Waite.

To buy a copy of “Sam Szor: Toledo’s Mr. Music” online, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.