Chicago murder suspect arrested in Maumee

Shakiel Coleman is wanted for a homicide in Evanston, Ill. He was arrested in Maumee, Ohio.
Shakiel Coleman is wanted for a homicide in Evanston, Ill. He was arrested in Maumee, Ohio.(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man wanted for murder outside of Chicago is in the Lucas County Jail.

The Toledo Division of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Shakiel Coleman, 26, in a hotel Saturday morning on Reynolds Road in Maumee.

According to U.S. Marshals, Coleman is wanted for a murder in Evanston, Illinois, 20 minutes north of Chicago. Federal agents have been searching for Coleman since September 10, 2020.

Coleman is in custody at the Lucas County Jail awaiting extradition back to Evanston.

