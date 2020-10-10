Advertisement

Local Juried Art Exhibition Now Open

20 North Gallery is hosting this year’s show, which awarded nearly $4,500 in prizes
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local artists from across Northwest Ohio all have their creations on display in one room thanks to the Toledo Federation of Art Societies (TFAS100+3) juried art show. After six years with no show, the competition has returned.

Inside 20 North Gallery, 18 N. St. Clair Street, Toledo, you’ll find 74 works of art created by 55 local artists. Some of those artists were awarded cash prizes during the kickoff awards ceremony Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Those cash prizes included:

$1000: Founders Best of Show - sponsored by Toledo Museum of Art, Athena Art Society and The Tile Club of Toledo

$750: Carol Block First Award - sponsored by William Block, Jr.; Jeannie Dennler; Mary Fedderke; Susan Horvath; Sandra Migani-Wall

$500: UT / BGSU Second Award – sponsored by Bowling Green State University and The University of Toledo

$250: The Arts Commission Third Award - sponsored by The Arts Commission (Greater Toledo)

(4) $100 each: Honorable Mentions – sponsored by Douglas Adams-Arman, Stephen Johnston, Lake Erie Leadership Development, Toledo School for the Arts

Up to $1500: Kingston Healthcare Purchase Award - sponsored by Kingston Healthcare Company

$50 Community Choice Award (sponsored by 20 North Gallery

The juried art exhibition will remain on display through Dec. 26, 2020. Admission to 20 North Gallery is free.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

