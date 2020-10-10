Perrysburg falls, Clay gets first playoff win in school history
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a history-making football in Ohio for all the COVID reasons, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be some bright spots.
Clay High School nabbed their first play off victory in the school’s history with a 27-26 win over Valley Forge Friday night.
