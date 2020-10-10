Advertisement

Perrysburg falls, Clay gets first playoff win in school history

Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a history-making football in Ohio for all the COVID reasons, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be some bright spots.

Clay High School nabbed their first play off victory in the school’s history with a 27-26 win over Valley Forge Friday night.

Check out all the other scores in highlights from Football Friday.

Football Friday - Oct 10 part 2

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Football Friday - Oct 10 Part 1

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Crash at Byrne and Dorr shuts down intersection

Updated: 1 hour ago
A crash at the intersection of N Byrne and Dorr has led authorities to close off the block.

Sylvania pushes for extended last call

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
A proposal by Sylvania’s City Council is now in the hands of Governor DeWine, asking the state to extend the hours of alcohol sales once again to 2 A.M.

Police continue to investigate fiery motorcycle crash in Toledo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Community helps Bryan man get life-changing technology

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
An amazing piece of technology has opened up a whole new world for a Williams County man.

Louisiana Gearing Up for Second Hurricane

Updated: 6 hours ago
Coronavirus restrictions bring tough times for those battling addiction

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
May 2020 was the deadliest month in Ohio for drug and alcohol overdoses in the last 14 years.

COVID Isolation Increases Drug And Alcohol Abuse

Updated: 6 hours ago
The state of Ohio has had it's highest month of overdose deaths in 14 years during COVID-19.

Bright Sides for October 9th

Updated: 7 hours ago
A charity sock hop goes virtual, a local conductor's life is told in print, and a little girl with cancer gets to be a princess for a day.