Plastic Surgery Demand Stays High During Pandemic

The Botox business is booming according to plastic surgeons across the country
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - If you’re working from home, chances are you’re staring at a screen with your own image staring back.

“Web calls, zoom calls. People are just in meetings looking in a mirror all day long, and so they’re scrutinizing themselves a lot more,” explained Dr. Welch, who has been a cosmetic surgeon in the Toledo area 16 years. She now runs AM Skin Health in Bedford Twp., MI, where she has seen a steady flow of customers during the pandemic.

Also, more and more people are asking for a procedure that you may not expect: jawline enhancements. Dr. Welch says she thinks it could be due to the angle of your Zoom meeting.

“Like, the camera is kind of below you and it’s this weird angle with the laptop and your double-chin and your jawline is like what you see,” explained Dr. Welch.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, demand for elective cosmetic procedures remains high as working from home continues to change the way people may view themselves.

