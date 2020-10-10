Plastic Surgery Demand Stays High During Pandemic

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - If you’re working from home, chances are you’re staring at a screen with your own image staring back.

“Web calls, zoom calls. People are just in meetings looking in a mirror all day long, and so they’re scrutinizing themselves a lot more,” explained Dr. Welch, who has been a cosmetic surgeon in the Toledo area 16 years. She now runs AM Skin Health in Bedford Twp., MI, where she has seen a steady flow of customers during the pandemic.

“People can hide their recovery so much better now than they could before. So, if you were going to have a big tummy tuck, you couldn’t go back to work for two weeks. But if you have a tummy tuck now, you can go back to work as soon as you can get on your couch and open your laptop again.”

Also, more and more people are asking for a procedure that you may not expect: jawline enhancements. Dr. Welch says she thinks it could be due to the angle of your Zoom meeting.

“Like, the camera is kind of below you and it’s this weird angle with the laptop and your double-chin and your jawline is like what you see,” explained Dr. Welch.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, demand for elective cosmetic procedures remains high as working from home continues to change the way people may view themselves.

