Sylvania pushes for extended last call

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Sylvania residents are taking advantage of warm fall weather by enjoying outdoor drinking and dining options.

“A night like tonight is great, you know there’s a lot of people around, the weather is beautiful, people are enjoying DORA beers, and it’s a great thing," said Sylvania City Councilman Patrick Richardson.

Councilman Richardson fears with colder temperatures on the way, and governor Mike DeWine’s order halting alcohol sales at 10 PM still in effect, customers may take their dollars north to Michigan.

“I’ve seen it with my own eyes, kids in their early twenties that at 10 o’clock when this shuts down they’ll get in their cars and go to Lambertville," said Richardson.

On Monday Sylvania City Council passed a resolution created by Richardson. The resolution is a formal declaration informing Governor DeWine and the Ohio Liquor Control Commission about how the city of Sylvania would benefit from extended hours.

“If they were able to keep the lights on a few more hours every night maybe that would be the difference for some bars and restaurants between staying afloat and going under,” said Richardson.

Richardson says bars like The Sodbuster in Sylvania have seen sales sink drastically.

“It used to be like shoulder to shoulder in here and now it’s empty,” said Sodbuster Bar customer Noah Loar.

Over the state line in Lambertville, Michigan bars and restaurants can sell alcohol up to 2 A.M.

“I don’t think time matters as far as if a person feels more safe at lunchtime versus dinner, versus late-night cocktail hour.”

Councilman Richardson explains the resolution may just be a message but he hopes his work can alert the Governor and state of Ohio.

“As a member of Sylvania City Council, I want to keep dollars here locally. I want to keep them here because businesses here are struggling and we have great businesses," said Patrick Richardson.

“I want Sylvania to be back to where it was, like hundreds of people walking around. I want to lift the COVID regulations like this is too far now," said Noah Loar.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.