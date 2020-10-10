Advertisement

Sylvania pushes for extended last call

A proposal by Sylvania’s City Council is now in the hands of Governor DeWine, asking the state to extend the hours of alcohol sales once again to 2 A.M.
A proposal by Sylvania’s City Council is now in the hands of Governor DeWine, asking the state to extend the hours of alcohol sales once again to 2 A.M.
A proposal by Sylvania’s City Council is now in the hands of Governor DeWine, asking the state to extend the hours of alcohol sales once again to 2 A.M.(Jack Bassett)
By Jack Bassett
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Sylvania residents are taking advantage of warm fall weather by enjoying outdoor drinking and dining options.

“A night like tonight is great, you know there’s a lot of people around, the weather is beautiful, people are enjoying DORA beers, and it’s a great thing," said Sylvania City Councilman Patrick Richardson.

Councilman Richardson fears with colder temperatures on the way, and governor Mike DeWine’s order halting alcohol sales at 10 PM still in effect, customers may take their dollars north to Michigan.

“I’ve seen it with my own eyes, kids in their early twenties that at 10 o’clock when this shuts down they’ll get in their cars and go to Lambertville," said Richardson.

On Monday Sylvania City Council passed a resolution created by Richardson. The resolution is a formal declaration informing Governor DeWine and the Ohio Liquor Control Commission about how the city of Sylvania would benefit from extended hours.

“If they were able to keep the lights on a few more hours every night maybe that would be the difference for some bars and restaurants between staying afloat and going under,” said Richardson.

Richardson says bars like The Sodbuster in Sylvania have seen sales sink drastically.

“It used to be like shoulder to shoulder in here and now it’s empty,” said Sodbuster Bar customer Noah Loar.

Over the state line in Lambertville, Michigan bars and restaurants can sell alcohol up to 2 A.M.

“I don’t think time matters as far as if a person feels more safe at lunchtime versus dinner, versus late-night cocktail hour.”

Councilman Richardson explains the resolution may just be a message but he hopes his work can alert the Governor and state of Ohio.

“As a member of Sylvania City Council, I want to keep dollars here locally. I want to keep them here because businesses here are struggling and we have great businesses," said Patrick Richardson.

“I want Sylvania to be back to where it was, like hundreds of people walking around. I want to lift the COVID regulations like this is too far now," said Noah Loar.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Perrysburg falls, Clay gets first playoff win in school history

Updated: 43 minutes ago
It’s been a history-making football in Ohio for all the COVID reasons, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be some bright spots.

News

Football Friday - Oct 10 part 2

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Football Friday - Oct 10 Part 1

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Crash at Byrne and Dorr shuts down intersection

Updated: 1 hour ago
A crash at the intersection of N Byrne and Dorr has led authorities to close off the block.

Latest News

News

Police continue to investigate fiery motorcycle crash in Toledo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Police continue to investigate fiery motorcycle crash in Toledo

News

Community helps Bryan man get life-changing technology

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
An amazing piece of technology has opened up a whole new world for a Williams County man.

News

Louisiana Gearing Up for Second Hurricane

Updated: 6 hours ago
Louisiana Gearing Up for Second Hurricane

News

Coronavirus restrictions bring tough times for those battling addiction

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
May 2020 was the deadliest month in Ohio for drug and alcohol overdoses in the last 14 years.

News

COVID Isolation Increases Drug And Alcohol Abuse

Updated: 6 hours ago
The state of Ohio has had it's highest month of overdose deaths in 14 years during COVID-19.

News

Bright Sides for October 9th

Updated: 7 hours ago
A charity sock hop goes virtual, a local conductor's life is told in print, and a little girl with cancer gets to be a princess for a day.