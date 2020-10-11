Advertisement

10/10: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Cooler, breezy Sunday; cold front brings rain late Monday
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Sunday will see cooler highs in the mid-60s with much less sun than Saturday, with another cold front approaching from the west by Monday evening. Highs will reach the mid-70s before showers/storms fire up along this line, which will ensure we dip back to the 60s for the midweek. Another system is slated to arrive Thursday, delivering more scattered showers and dropping highs even further into the 50s to close out the week.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

