10/11: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Cold front arrives close to sunset Monday; more rain Thursday
By Dan Smith
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Monday afternoon will see temperatures warm to the mid-70s, ahead of a cold front swinging in after sunset. Showers and storms are likely for a few hours of the late evening, clearing before midnight. Drier, comfortable weather will be ushered in for Tuesday/Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s -- before yet another batch of rain rolls in. Highs will tumble to the mid-50s to close out the week, lasting through next weekend.

