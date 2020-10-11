Advertisement

BGSU cancels 2021 spring break

Two of the area’s biggest universities are making some big changes to their calendars. The University of Toledo and now Bowling Green State University are canceling spring break.
By Jack Bassett
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - BGSU Falcons will stay on campus in March after university leaders canceled its 2021 spring break.

“For this year this is a public health threat, and we need to do as much as we can to contain ourselves and contain the virus," said BGSU Ph.D. student Kumud Joshi.

BGSU joins the University of Toledo and other local colleges opting out of spring break in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“When students go out for spring break I think there are more chances of COVID cases multiplying, so I know a lot of people are going to be disappointed, but I think it’s a good thing," said Joshi.

BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers informed students of the decision in a letter on Friday. The move forced freshman Benjamin Kalizewski to change his already made plans.

“We had a big trip planned for the Bahamas but that got canceled," said Kalizewski. “It sucks right now, but hopefully it will get better.”

Freshman Reagan Waddell is choosing to stay positive.

“At least we’re coming back because some schools aren’t even coming back because there are so many COVID cases, and Bowling Green is doing well with it," said Waddell.

President Rogers explains instead of spring break the University is implementing 4 wellness days, days where students will get a break from their regular classes to take part in on-campus programs aimed at boosting student health.

“When flu season comes around its going to be so bad, so having those days off will be so nice," said Waddell. “Especially with all the homework you’re having, like some people get really sick, and can’t physically do anything.”

Falcon students say they understand the University’s move, and are thankful to still have some days off.

“Throughout the semesters there are moments where we are very very stressed so I think it’s a very good thing that we can take a break," said Kumud Joshi.

In addition to wellness days, BGSU is also offering students a curved grading option, allowing students to choose to have their grades be reviewed as satisfactory for all grades at a “C” or above or unsatisfactory status for anything below.

