Firefighter and Blue Mass Combined for 2020

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of separate church services earlier this year
The Historic Church of Saint Patrick is hosting one mass to honor both police officers and firefighters in 2020.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Historic Church of Saint Patrick is honoring the men and women who lay their lives on the line for the safety of our community, even during the pandemic.

The annual Blue Mass honoring police officers was initially set for May 2020, but was delayed due to concerns over COVID-19. Same goes for the Firefighter’s Mass, which was scheduled for September 2020, but ultimately postponed.

October 11, 2020, the Catholic church at 130 Avondale, Toledo, hosted a combined service honoring both police officers and firefighters in a First Responder Mass.

The 2020 Blue Mass and Firefighter's Mass were postponed due to COVID-19, then combined in October.
According to a news release, “Members of the local police and fire departments are invited to attend the Mass, which will provide special honor to the men and women who died in 2020, including the untimely death Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia.”

The Historic Church of Saint Patrick honors police and fire every year as a gesture after lightning struck the steeple and caused a fire Sept. 9, 1980, prompting swift action among first responders who saved the building.

