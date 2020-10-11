Joe Biden Coming to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Toledo Monday, October 12, 2020. That’s the word from the Biden/Harris campaign.

According to a press release sent to 13abc, Biden will deliver remarks on “building back the economy better for working families.”

The visit comes just three weeks after President Trump’s visit to Toledo.

The Democratic Presidential Nominee is expected to speak at 1:15 PM. Stay with 13abc as more details are released.

