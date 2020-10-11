Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Applications Oct.12 - Nov. 6, 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you anticipate your family will be in need of toys or food this December, you can apply to receive assistance for the upcoming holiday season starting Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

The Salvation Army Northwest Ohio will be accepting applications for Christmas assistance online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can fill out an application from Monday, Oct. 12 to Friday, Nov, 6, 2020 by clicking HERE.

You must provide proof of residency for Lucas County and a valid email address.

Toys will be available for children through age 12. Food assistance will be in the form of a Kroger gift card.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.