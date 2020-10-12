Advertisement

180th Fighter Wing deploy F-16s overseas

U.S. Airmen, assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, board a plane at the Toledo Express Airport, Oct. 3. The deployment is part of a 300 Airman aviation package to combat zones, within the Central Command area of responsibility, to enhance our country’s national security objectives. The 180FW currently has more than 400 Airmen deployed to six countries around the world and an additional 70 supporting COVID-19 relief efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kregg York)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing departed early Monday morning for an overseas Aerospace Expeditionary Force deployment.

F-16 fighter jets took off between midnight and 5 a.m. from Swanton. The deployment is part of a 300 Airman aviation package to combat zones to enhance national security.

The 180th currently has an additional 100 members deployed to six countries around the world.

Details of the deployments are not available to protect the safety and security of the Airmen as well as operational strategic purposes.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

