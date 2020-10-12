180th Fighter Wing deploy F-16s overseas

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing departed early Monday morning for an overseas Aerospace Expeditionary Force deployment.

F-16 fighter jets took off between midnight and 5 a.m. from Swanton. The deployment is part of a 300 Airman aviation package to combat zones to enhance national security.

The 180th currently has an additional 100 members deployed to six countries around the world.

Details of the deployments are not available to protect the safety and security of the Airmen as well as operational strategic purposes.

