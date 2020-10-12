Advertisement

Conklin and Company: Meet the candidates running for Lucas County Sheriff

Brett Warner, Earl Mack, and Mike Navarre sat down with Lee to discuss their campaigns for Lucas County Sheriff.
(Left to Right) Earl Mack, Brett Warner, and Mike Navarre appear on Conklin and Company to discuss their campaigns for Lucas County Sheriff.
By Tricia Ennis and Lee Conklin
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are three candidates looking to become the next Lucas County Sheriff this election season, all of them with long histories in local law enforcement. Brett Warner, the Republican, is currently serving with the Sheriff’s Department as the Drug Prevention Officer following his time on the Waterville Township Police force. Mike Navarre, the Democrat, is the current Chief of Police in Oregon and the former Chief of Police for Toledo. Earl Mack, running as an Independent, has served nearly 40 years in law enforcement as a member of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and as Deputy Director of Ohio Homeland Security.

All three candidates sat down with Lee Conklin to discuss the race and their experience and approach to law enforcement. You can watch all of those interviews below.

