Findlay City Schools announce hybrid plan for return to in-person learning
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay City Schools announced Monday its plan to move to a modified hybrid model by the end of October.
The schedule will have students in the buildings on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Wednesdays will be a virtual learning day, allowing for rigorous cleaning of the buildings and critical intervention services for immune-compromised students.
Students in grades kindergarten through 5th grade start Oct. 26. Students in grades 6-12 start Nov. 2.
The school said in a press release that the plan may fluctuate based upon current county indicators and color designations.
Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.