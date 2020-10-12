Advertisement

Findlay City Schools announce hybrid plan for return to in-person learning

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay City Schools announced Monday its plan to move to a modified hybrid model by the end of October.

The schedule will have students in the buildings on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Wednesdays will be a virtual learning day, allowing for rigorous cleaning of the buildings and critical intervention services for immune-compromised students.

Students in grades kindergarten through 5th grade start Oct. 26. Students in grades 6-12 start Nov. 2.

Findlay announced a return to the classroom on a hybrid model.
Findlay announced a return to the classroom on a hybrid model.(WTVG)

The school said in a press release that the plan may fluctuate based upon current county indicators and color designations.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Promedica Wellness Shop

Updated: 1 hour ago
Promedica Wellness Shop

Conklin And Company

Conklin and Company: Meet the candidates running for Lucas County Sheriff

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis and Lee Conklin
Brett Warner, Earl Mack, and Mike Navarre sat down with Lee to discuss their campaigns for Lucas County Sheriff.

News

Conklin and Company: Brett Warner for Lucas County Sheriff

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lee sits down with Brett Warner who is running as a Republican in the Lucas County Sheriff's race.

News

Conklin and Company: Mike Navarre for Lucas County Sheriff

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lee sits down with Mike Navarre who is running as a Democrat in the Lucas County Sheriff's race.

Latest News

News

Conklin and Company: Earl Mack for Lucas County Sheriff

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lee sits down with Earl Mack who is running as an Independent in the Lucas County Sheriff's race.

News

180th Fighter Wing deploy F-16s overseas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The 180th will have 400 members deployed to multiple countries around the world.

News

180th Fighter Wing deployment

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Toledo Police officer injured during foot chase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The officer hit his head on a brick wall, but he refused medical treatment.

News

Man found shot several time expected to survive

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The victim was found in a Toledo apartment Sunday morning with several gunshot wounds.

News

TPD searching for missing teenager Shetyra Nelson

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Shetyra Nelson was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 7.