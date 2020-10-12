Findlay City Schools announce hybrid plan for return to in-person learning

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay City Schools announced Monday its plan to move to a modified hybrid model by the end of October.

The schedule will have students in the buildings on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Wednesdays will be a virtual learning day, allowing for rigorous cleaning of the buildings and critical intervention services for immune-compromised students.

Students in grades kindergarten through 5th grade start Oct. 26. Students in grades 6-12 start Nov. 2.

Findlay announced a return to the classroom on a hybrid model. (WTVG)

The school said in a press release that the plan may fluctuate based upon current county indicators and color designations.

