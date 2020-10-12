Fulton County crash sends two to hospital Sunday morning

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A single-vehicle crash on US 20 in Fulton County sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.

The crash happened west of the intersection of US 20 and State Route 108 around 9:32 a.m.

Dontae Wilbon, 34, of Milwaukee, was westbound on US 20 in a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a tree and an occupied home.

Wilbon suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Fulton County hospital. Brandy Rooker, 33, of Woodhaven, Mich., was taken by air ambulance to a Toledo hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one in the home was injured in the crash.

Alcohol is not a factor in the crash. Safety belts were not being used by either occupant.

The crash remains under investigation.

