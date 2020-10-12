Advertisement

Fulton County crash sends two to hospital Sunday morning

(WTAP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A single-vehicle crash on US 20 in Fulton County sent two people to the hospital Sunday morning.

The crash happened west of the intersection of US 20 and State Route 108 around 9:32 a.m.

Dontae Wilbon, 34, of Milwaukee, was westbound on US 20 in a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a tree and an occupied home.

Wilbon suffered minor injuries and was taken to a Fulton County hospital. Brandy Rooker, 33, of Woodhaven, Mich., was taken by air ambulance to a Toledo hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one in the home was injured in the crash.

Alcohol is not a factor in the crash. Safety belts were not being used by either occupant.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two men injured in Ottawa County crash

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The driver was flown to a Toledo hospital with incapacitating injuries.

News

TPS returns to classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Experts weigh in on Joe Biden Campaign Stop

Updated: 8 hours ago
Experts weigh in on Joe Biden Campaign Stop

News

Salvation Army taking Christmas assistance applications through Nov. 6

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Applications will be virtual due to COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Firefighter and Blue Mass combined for 2020

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of separate police and fire church services earlier this year

News

Joe Biden making Monday campaign stop in Toledo

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf and Rachel Schneider
The former Vice President is expected to speak at UAW Local 14 around 1:15 p.m.

News

BGSU cancels 2021 spring break

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
Two of the area’s biggest universities are making some big changes to their calendars. The University of Toledo and now Bowling Green State University are canceling spring break.

News

Chicago murder suspect arrested in Maumee

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Christina Williams
A man wanted for a homicide in Evanston, Illinois was arrested at a hotel in Maumee.

News

Plastic Surgery Demand Stays High During Pandemic

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT
|
By Tony Geftos
More people are changing their physical appearances during the physically distant era of COVID-19

News

Local Juried Art Exhibition Now Open

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT
|
By Tony Geftos
20 North Gallery is hosting this year’s show, which awarded nearly $4,500 in prizes