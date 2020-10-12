Advertisement

Keeping bats out of your house, and protecting the species

Bats are getting ready to hibernate, so now is the time to act
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the days get colder, some of you may notice you have a few house guests. Bats hibernate for the winter, and can easily make their way into small spaces in your home, garage or barn.

Allison Schroeder first noticed bats getting into a gable vent at her home this summer. She is the Executive Director at Nature’s Nursery. She went right to work learning the best way to get them out of her house, and protect them at the same time. According to Schroeder, the bat population is down by 80% in our region.

“We continue to cut down trees and build more developments, so bats are losing their places to live. We put up exclusion devices at my house this weekend. We were able to buy an entire roll of netting for $8. We put it tight against all the access points, except the bottom. That allows the bats to get out, but not back in. We’re also having a bat house installed nearby. Hopefully, they make their home there instead of my house,” said Schroeder.

Even if you don’t like bats, you should like their diet. Experts say one bat can eat thousands of insects every day. Jamie Forbush is the Education Director at Nature’s Nursery.

“One bat can eat about 500 insects in an hour. That means one bat can eat up to about 8,000 insects per day. They are incredibly important for our ecosystem. We have a number of different kinds of bats in our region, but the most common is the big brown bat. Also, while bats can carry rabies, do not assume they are rabid if you see one. A small percentage of them are rabid. Of course, if they are acting unusually, or you are concerned that a child or pet in your home may have been bitten, call us at the center,” says Forbush.

If you don’t want to take on a bat problem by yourself, you can hire a professional company. Experts say now is the time to start tackling the issue before the bats go into hibernation.

You can buy bat houses at nature shops, and a variety of stores on the internet.

If you have any questions about bats, contact Nature’s Nursery. You can call (419) 877-0060, or log on to www.natures-nursery.org.

