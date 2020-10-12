Advertisement

Long-term care facilities open for indoor family visits after months of COVID restrictions

Residents welcome face-to-face visits
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After months of isolation due to COVID-19, families are finally able to go inside Ohio nursing homes and assisted living centers to see their loved ones face-to-face.

Until now, visits were only allowed under strict safety guidelines outside. But with the weather cooling off, residents and their loved ones are able to schedule 30-minute visits indoors.

Marty Jan is the Sr. Executive Director for Genacross Elderly Care Facilities including the Wolf Creek location in Holland. “We have a half-hour schedule. People come in to visit, we have ultra-violet lights that we put in for 30 minutes between visits to sanitize the care area.”

Paul Bucher owns the Elizabeth Scott long term care facility in Springfield Township and says there will be standard health screening of all visitors and there will be designated areas for visits with sanitization in between.

