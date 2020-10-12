Man found shot several time expected to survive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A who was found shot several times Sunday morning in a Toledo apartment is expected to survive his injuries.

Around 4:44 a.m., Toledo Police responded to an apartment in the 5700 block of Silverside Dr. They found the victim, Keonn Bryant, 20, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Bryant was awake and coherent but uncooperative with police. He was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toledo Police or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.