October 12th Weather Forecast

Rain Likely This Evening
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today with a high in the middle 70s. Rain is very likely this evening. Rain totals are expected to be around a quarter inch. The sky will clear out just after midnight. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be a bit warmer with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will fall from a high of 60 on Thursday with PM showers likely. The weekend will be much colder with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

