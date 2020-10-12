Advertisement

Police: 8-year-old girl who died of dehydration was forced to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of 8-year-old Jaylin in August.

Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, have both been charged with Capital Murder.

Daniel Schwarz, 44 and Ashley Schwarz, 34.
Daniel Schwarz, 44 and Ashley Schwarz, 34.(Odessa Police Department)

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to the 4300 block of Locust Avenue back on August 29 for a medical call. When police arrived, they found Jaylin, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation of the girl’s death revealed that she had been punished by two suspects identified as Daniel and Ashley.

The punishment included not allowing Jaylin to eat breakfast and forcing her to jump on a trampoline without stopping. Police say Jaylin was not allowed to drink any water while she was being punished.

8-year-old Jaylin.
8-year-old Jaylin.(Family Photos)

Police later learned that the trampoline’s temperature at the time read to be approximately 110 degrees, while the ground was 150 degrees.

An autopsy listed the manner of Jaylin’s death as a homicide and the cause of death to be dehydration.

Warrants were then obtained for Daniel and Ashley, who were charged and arrested.

Family members of the victim tell CBS7 that Daniel and Ashley were not her parents and instead were her “guardians.”

The grave of 8-year-old Jaylin.
The grave of 8-year-old Jaylin.(Family Photo)

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ask a Meteorologist | What weather conditions cause leaves to turn brilliant red?

Updated: 41 minutes ago
We got our resident Canadian to answer this question from Irene in Oregon: What weather conditions cause leaves to turn a brilliant red, especially maple trees?

News

Long-term care facilities open for indoor family visits after months of COVID restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
After months of isolation due to COVID-19, families are finally able to go inside Ohio nursing homes and assisted living centers to see their loved ones face-to-face.

News

Keeping bats out of your house, and protecting the species

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
As the days get colder, some of you may notice you have a few house guests. Bats hibernate for the winter, and can easily make their way into small spaces in your home, garage or barn.

News

Keeping bats out of your home, and helping protect them

Updated: 1 hour ago
One bat eats thousands of insects in a single day

News

Salvation Army taking Christmas assistance applications through Nov. 6

Updated: 1 hour ago
Salvation Army taking Christmas assistance applications through Nov. 6

Latest News

News

- Nursing Homes Open For Inside Family Visits

Updated: 1 hour ago
Families had long-awaited visits to loved ones inside long-term care facilities now they can do short inside visits.

News

Joe Biden makes his first NW Ohio campaign stop of 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Joe Biden makes his first NW Ohio campaign stop of 2020

News

Joe Biden speaks at the UAW Local 14 in Toledo

Updated: 1 hours ago
Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden made a campaign stop at the United Auto Workers Local 14 in Toledo on Monday, seeking to shore up support in an important battleground state with just three weeks left until the November 3rd general election.

News

One-On-One: Lee Conklin speaks to Joe Biden in Toledo

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lee Conklin sat down with former Vice President Joe Biden during his campaign stop in Toledo.

Education

Findlay City Schools announce hybrid plan for return to in-person learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Students in Findlay will begin making their return later this month.