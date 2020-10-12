Toledo Police officer injured during foot chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police officer was injured during a foot chase with a suspect who failed to stop during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle around 1 a.m. Sunday near Maple and Hudson. The suspect vehicle fled before it crashed into two vehicles at Franklin and Bronson.

The only person in the car, Jae Juan Reid fled the scene on foot. He was apprehended by Ofc. Derek Adams, who hit his head on a brick wall while taking Reid into custody.

Ofc. Adams suffered an abrasion on the top of his head and stiffness in his neck. He did not seek medical attention.

