TPD searching for missing teenager Shetyra Nelson

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are still searching for a missing juvenile who was last seen on Wednesday.

Shetyra Nelson, 13, was reported missing by her mother on Saturday. According to the police, she is a habitual runaway.

Nelson’s mother, Ollie Nelson, told police she has not seen her daughter since 8 p.m. Wednesday at their residence in the 2900 block of C Street. Nelson’s other children have spoken to Shetyra, but she has stated she does not want to speak to her mother.

TPD crews have unsuccessfully searched several addresses and have exhausted all leads.

Nelson was last seen wearing black leggings and a white T-shirt with SpongeBob SquarePants on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toledo Police.

