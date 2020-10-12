TPS students, teachers head back to classroom

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools students are headed back to the classroom today on a hybrid schedule. Most of these kids haven’t seen the inside of a classroom since March, and their return to school will look a lot different than the school they left.

From the bus stop to the cafeteria, every aspect of the school experience is planned out by the district. Students will be physically distanced all day, made possible by the hybrid schedule. With only half the student population in class on any given day, class sizes will be around 10-12 students.

Kids will be distanced even at recess, with mask-break zones.

Even with all the changes, the principal of Keyser Elementary, Natasha Allen, says it’s important to stay upbeat.

“I’m trying to stay positive with them, especially when I do my announcements, say, ‘This is not the way it used to be, but we have to make the best of it. So it’s our attitudes and how we approach it that will really make it better for the students,” says Allen.

Only grades K-2 are headed back this week. The “A" group comes in today, while the “B” group will be in tomorrow. The other grades go back to school on the A/B schedule in two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.