Advertisement

TPS students, teachers head back to classroom

By Kayla Molander
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools students are headed back to the classroom today on a hybrid schedule. Most of these kids haven’t seen the inside of a classroom since March, and their return to school will look a lot different than the school they left.

From the bus stop to the cafeteria, every aspect of the school experience is planned out by the district. Students will be physically distanced all day, made possible by the hybrid schedule. With only half the student population in class on any given day, class sizes will be around 10-12 students.

Kids will be distanced even at recess, with mask-break zones.

Even with all the changes, the principal of Keyser Elementary, Natasha Allen, says it’s important to stay upbeat.

“I’m trying to stay positive with them, especially when I do my announcements, say, ‘This is not the way it used to be, but we have to make the best of it. So it’s our attitudes and how we approach it that will really make it better for the students,” says Allen.

Only grades K-2 are headed back this week. The “A" group comes in today, while the “B” group will be in tomorrow. The other grades go back to school on the A/B schedule in two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TPS returns to classroom

Updated: 2 hours ago

Education

TPS Students Headed Back To Classrooms - clipped version

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
TPS students Pre-K through 2nd grade will head back to the classroom on Monday followed by the rest of the students on the 26th.

Education

Perrysburg Schools Foundation will host a Town Hall Meeting on Thursday

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT
|
By WTVG Staff
The event will feature a panel and presentation focused on the permanent improvement levy renewal on the November 3 ballot.

Education

Penta Career Center Formula Student USA car returns to the test track

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT
Putting a human into the driver’s seat is a team effort across multiple Penta programs. Those programs include Powersports and Engine Systems, Computer Aided Design, Welding and Automotive Collision Repair.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 changes at the dentist office

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:40 PM EDT
Dental offices across the country are back in business amid COVID-19, with all new protocols in place.

Education

A hopeful safe space for Fostoria teens

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT
|
By Jack Bassett
The city of Fostoria needs the community's support to bring in enough votes to receive funding to create an afterschool program for teenagers grades 6-9.

Education

Meet Ember, Whitmer High School’s new therapy dog

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT
|
By Kristian Brown
There's a new staff member walking the halls at Whitmer High School but she's a little more cuddly than your average teacher.

Education

UT celebrates Banned Books Weeks

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
The university is taking part in the nationwide movement for the 23rd year.

Back to School & Beyond

What it takes to make 100,000 meals for WLS students

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
|
By Kayla Molander
The district has been feeding more and more kids every week during the pandemic.

News

Human trafficking takes center stage at University of Toledo this week

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT
|
By Erica Murphy
UT is hosting a three-day virtual conference on the issue.