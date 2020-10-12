Advertisement

Two men injured in Ottawa County crash

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Port Clinton men were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Ottawa County.

Around 9:39 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on State Route 53 in Bay Township. Authorities said the vehicle was southbound on the road when it went off the right side of the roadway, striking multiple mailboxes and a culvert before overturning. It hit two more poles before coming to rest on its side.

The passenger, Ryan C. Ross, 34, sustained incapacitating injuries.

The driver, Elijah D. Gilmore, 29, had to be extricated by mechanical means. He was taken to a local hospital before being life-flighted to a hospital in Toledo.

Neither person was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol or drug use are unknown factors at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

