Anthony Dia honored by American Police Hall of Fame

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Police Hall of Fame honored fallen Toledo Police officer Anthony Dia with a Medal of Honor plaque Tuesday.

The plaque was presented to Dia’s wife, Jayme Dia. His name, rank, departmental affiliation, city, and state will be etched into the marble walls of the Hall of Fame’s memorial.

Jayme Dia and TPD Chief George Kral were also given a certificate from the International Conference of Police Chaplains, acknowledging Ofc. Dia’s death.

Dia was shot and killed during a safety check of an individual on July 4.

