Authorities warn of phishing attempts in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan residents are being warned of a new phishing attempt to gain access to personal information and finances.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) says emails are being to to Michigan licensees by scammers impersonating LARA officials. A licensee is anyone who holds a professional license issued by LARA, such as those under the Public Health Code, the Occupational Code and other relevant statutes.

Licensees have reported receiving fraudulent emails with numerous grammatical errors.

“Scammers will stop at nothing to cheat someone out of their personal information and hard-earned money,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My office provides a library of resources for Michiganders to ensure they know how to spot and stop attempts to rob them of their personal information. We all must look for warning signs such as misspelled words, unrecognizable email addresses and suspicious links in the emails we receive.”

Attorney General Nessel wants consumers to keep the following in mind:

• Misspelled words or poor grammar in the subject line or body of the email are red flags identifying a scam.

• The name listed on the “from” line is not always an indication of who is emailing you. Pay close attention to the actual email address. If that email address doesn’t match up with what you know to be correct or is abnormally long, it’s likely a phishing scam.

• Always be cautious of any unsolicited requests for any personal information. LARA will not contact you directly asking for personal information.

• Do not respond to, or open hyperlinks in email or text messages about validating your personal data.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.