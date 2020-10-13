Advertisement

Deet’s BBQ gives back to Oregon baker

For every cookie sold at all 5 Deet’s BBQ locations, the restaurant will be donating partial sales to a culinary school scholarship for an employee with a disability.
By Jack Bassett
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - October marks Disability Employment Awareness Month and Deet’s BBQ in Oregon is proud to employ one man, serving up smiles through sweets.

“I’m the muscle around these here parts," said employee Pacer Miller.

Deet’s is a battleground for BBQ. In its kitchen you can find employees locked and loaded, preparing smoked meats and savory sides. The local restaurant is mixing up its menu by adding cookies for sale.

Deet's BBQ employees work together inside it's Oregon location.
Deet's BBQ employees work together inside it's Oregon location.(Jack Bassett)

“I hope the warm flavors really come through," said Miller. "I try to make it really warm and try to evoke that feeling of baking cookies with grandma.”

Deet’s BBQ Chef Pacer Miller is the mastermind behind a self-described “Chocolate chip-Gingerbread-Snickerdoodle hybrid cookie creation.”

“In the first couple months of working at Deet’s I would sometimes break down in tears every day because I was just so overjoyed," said Miller.

Miller has Asperger Syndrome and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD. He joined the Deet’s family thanks in part to the Ability Center of Greater Toledo.

“Pacer is a really great guy, he’s no different than anybody else in our facility," said Deet’s owner Trevor Deeter. "He’s proven that by baking these cookies.”

Deeter says one day Miller brought homemade cookies into work and when his coworkers loved his dessert so much they found their way onto the menu.

The cookies were named in Miller’s honor: the Pacer Cookie. A portion of each Pacer Cookie sold across their 5 locations will go to a scholarship aimed at sending Miller to culinary school.

“I would like to be a chef, I would love to own my own restaurant, and use the tools that I have to try and help as many people as I can," said Miller.

Deet’s staff not only wants to make Miller’s dream come true but set an example for other businesses.

“We’re also going to be working with the Ability Center in hopes to fund some of their programs on integrating disabled people into the workplace," said Deeter.

“This cookie obviously has my name on it, but I don’t want it to be all about me. I want it to be more about the greater message," said Miller.

