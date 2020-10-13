First Responder of the Week: Kara McCann

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Kara McCann is a third-generation firefighter. Her father and grandfather saved lives on area fire departments.

But despite that family legacy, Kara says she didn’t think the career was for her until recently.

“My parents, they pushed and pushed for me to do it and like as a kid you push back and you’re like no, and then once I got into it, it was open arms and how can I help you, what can we do to make this easier and better for you,” McCann said.

Six months ago, history was made when Kara was hired at the Wauseon Fire Department. She is the first female firefighter in the department. Her mother, Deb Manon couldn’t be more proud.

“There’s always challenges for men and for women, its how to balance your home life, trying to balance your fire life, letting your fire life stay at the fire department, not bringing it home with you," Manon said. "It can be complicated at times, especially depending on what kind of calls you went on, but she can do it, I know she can.”

Kara offers this advice to young women who may want to follow her lead.

"You can do anything that you want, always find somebody that is already doing it, see what they did to do it, and then make it your own,” McCann said.

