Kanye West promises faith-based approach in 1st presidential campaign video

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Just weeks before the election, Kanye West released his first campaign video for his presidential bid.

The hip hop star shared the video, which is just over 1-minute-long, in a tweet to his more than 30 million Twitter followers. It focuses on West’s promise to “revive our nation’s commitment to faith.”

According to his campaign website, West’s platform also includes restoring prayer to schools, reducing household and student loan debt, restructuring the education system and reforming the legal and policing systems.

“We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other, to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other, our fellow Americans, that we may all prosper together,” said West in the video.

West is on the ballot in 12 states, some of them battleground states, but mathematically speaking, he cannot win the presidency. Nevertheless, he has encouraged supporters to write him in on the ballot and shared photos on Twitter of “friends” doing so.

Some political analysts have suggested West’s bid is a ploy to be a Biden-Harris spoiler. The hip hop star previously expressed support for President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

