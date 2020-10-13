Advertisement

Lucas County COVID-19 cases starting to spike

Mass Gatherings To Blame
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Lucas County COVID cases are up. In fact, over the last week and a half, Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski D.P.H. says cases of Coronavirus have doubled. The area had been seeing an average of 22 new cases of COVID-19 a day and now it’s hovering upwards of 40 new cases a day.

Zgodzinski says the increase is due to mass gatherings like parties. “You can imagine that you’re probably not wearing a face covering at a funeral at a wedding in a backyard barbecue. But I urge people if you’re doing those things, wear the face covering.”

The challenge then becomes the community spread within the walls of settings where people are trying to follow the rules like schools. “Right now we’re not seeing the transmission from student to student inside of the schools very much. What we’re seeing is them bringing it from the community into the schools which then concerns us because then we have to start quarantining individuals because individuals have brought it from the community into the schools,” says Zgodzinski.

