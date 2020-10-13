Man arrested after hitting two parked cars outside Safety Building downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after he hit two vehicles and a utility pole in front of the Safety Building on Erie St. on Monday morning.

Joris Korantang, 30, was driving a Chevy Impala when he struck a legally parked personal vehicle, a legally parked ISB vehicle, and a utility pole. Neither vehicle was occupied at the time.

Korantang was treated at the scene by Toledo Fire & Rescue before being medically cleared at a hospital. He was then booked into Lucas County Jail for outstanding warrants.

