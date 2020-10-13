Advertisement

Ohio, Michigan residents added to NY’s travel advisory

The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that schools in coronavirus hotspots will be closed.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that schools in coronavirus hotspots will be closed.(Source: NY Gov Office/CNN)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that Ohio, Michigan and Virginia have been added to New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory. No areas have been removed. The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

  • Alaska
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Guam
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Voices project

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Local law enforcement leaders had recorded conversations with emerging leaders of the African American community

News

Toledo Humane Society investigates dog allegedly thrown from a balcony

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Means
Toledo Humane Society investigates dog allegedly thrown from a balcony

News

Lucas County COVID-19 Cases Going Up - clipped version

Updated: 50 minutes ago
COVID-19 Cases in Lucas County are nearly doubling in the last week and a half.

News

Drama at Toledo City Council meeting as members choose to table vote on police vehicles

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Shaun Hegarty
Some members accused others of backhandedly trying to “defund the police.”

Latest News

Your Vote

Ohio Attorney General issues warning against tampering with election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Yost issued a video press release on Tuesday addressing a host of election concerns, including ballot harvesting, voter intimidation, and robocalls distributing misinformation.

News

Restaurant advisory board asks Governor to extend liquor sale curfew

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Restaurant advisory board asks Governor Dewine to extend the liquor sale curfew.

News

TPS warns drivers to slow down in school zones

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
TPS warns drivers to slow down in school zones.Diana Ruiz-Krause says the district received complaints on the first day of school.

News

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost addresses election concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
In a video press release, Ohio AG Yost addresses several election security concerns, including ballot harvesting, voter intimidation, and misleading robocalls.

News

Anthony Dia honored by American Police Hall of Fame

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The plaque was presented to Dia’s wife, Jayme Dia, while his name will be etched into the marble walls of the Hall of Fame's memorial.

News

TARTA offers free rides to polling places

Updated: 5 hours ago
Transit service wants to make sure everyone looking to cast a ballot can get to the polls