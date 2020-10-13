Ohio, Michigan residents added to NY’s travel advisory
The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days.
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that Ohio, Michigan and Virginia have been added to New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory. No areas have been removed. The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.
The full, updated travel advisory list is below:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
