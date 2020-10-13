Ohio, Michigan residents added to NY’s travel advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that Ohio, Michigan and Virginia have been added to New York State’s COVID-19 travel advisory. No areas have been removed. The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

