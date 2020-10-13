Restaurant advisory board asks Governor to extend liquor sale curfew

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is a renewed push to change the current liquor sale restrictions in Ohio. Under the current COVID-19 health order, all bars and restaurants with a liquor license must stop sales at 10 p.m. and make sure consumptions stops by 11 p.m.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine created a restaurant advisory board when the pandemic started. The group consists of bar and restaurant owners across the state. They all helped craft guidelines for bars and restaurants to follow during the pandemic. One point of contention is the liquor sale rule. Doug Schmucker, owner of Schmucker’s restaurant in Toledo, is on the advisory board. He says the group asked the Governor to stop liquopr sales at midnight but instead, the curfew was set at 10 p.m.

Months later, the group is making another plea. Schmucker says the extra hours will help businesses that are struggling. His restaurant does not serve alcohol but his concern is that if the restrictions continue, it could be make or break for some bars and restaurants.

“For my fellow restaurateurs in Toledo, I know how important that is. It’s critical. It can be the difference between make or break,” says Schmucker.

At this point, Governor Dewine has not indicated that any change or extension of the liquor sale curfew is in the works. He did tell the advisory board that he hears their concerns.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.