Road rage turns violent as man fires gun at car

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A case of road rage has turned into a warrant for felonious assault after a man shot at another person’s car Monday evening.

The victim was traveling west on Buckingham onto southbound Fearing around 5:30 p.m. when another car cut her off. The victim honked her horn and got around the suspect vehicle.

The two vehicles pulled up next to each other at the traffic light at Fearing and Hill. When the light turned green, the suspect pointed a black handgun at the victim’s car, firing one round and hitting the front passenger tire. The suspect fled west on Hill.

The suspect is described as a heavy set white man driving a new model silver Chevy sedan.

There were no injuries reported.

Toledo Police found a shell casing near the intersection. The investigation is ongoing.

