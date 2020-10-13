Advertisement

Spreading awareness during ‘Rainbow Week’

Mothers of loss can receive discounts at area businesses in honor of the inaugural Rainbow Week for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness.
Toledo Mom's Rainbow Shirt
Toledo Mom's Rainbow Shirt
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day is Thursday, with the month of October being Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

The day of remembrance for pregnancy loss and infant death, which includes but not limited to miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS, and the death of a newborn. It’s something Waterville mother Allie Darr has experienced three times over, most recently, during the pandemic.

“We just lost another baby this year in 2020, so this week is really important for me to remember the lives that we have lost, but also to cherish the children that we do have in our family right now,” Darr said.

“One in four women experiences a loss in pregnancy. Every 20 minutes, there is a stillbirth. Every minute, there’s a miscarriage," says Kelli Gerken, founder of Sufficient Grace Ministries in Deshler. “There are at least 1,000 infant losses in Ohio every year. We’re one of the few organizations being able to go and offer support in person.”

Sufficient Grace offers online resources and in-person support as mothers are working through loss, with monthly support groups in Ohio and Southeast Michigan. There are 150 volunteers throughout the state that either handmake items, or comfort Dulas and remembrance photographers that come to local hospitals in some cases for the families.

This year, a local Facebook group, Toledo Moms is teaming up with Darr’s brand and life coaching program Always Enough to create a Rainbow T-shirt fundraiser this week as well. All proceeds go to Sufficient Grace Ministries, with nearly $2,000 raised in just the first two days.

“It’s very unique walking through loss, maybe a mom hears that her baby has no heartbeat while she’s alone in a doctor’s office,” explains Gerken.

In addition to the T-shirt fundraiser, local businesses are getting involved and offering discounts, and other programs, to mothers of loss during this week of remembrance.

Carried for a moment 🌈 LOVED for a lifetime ❤️⁣ ⁣ We have teamed up with 5 area businesses to launch the inaugural...

Posted by Toledo Moms on Sunday, October 11, 2020

One of the businesses, Create Art & Workshop in Perrysburg, is offering a Rainbow Bundle of art supplies including a journal, rainbow markers, and stickers in leu of their workshop last year, which was able to bring mothers together in the space to make art to remember their children.

