Toledo Humane Society investigates dog allegedly thrown from a balcony

The 5 month old puppy did not suffer any injuries according to authorities.
By Alexis Means
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Humane Society and Toledo police are investigating an alleged case of animal cruelty. A witness says a man threw a dog off a balcony. Toledo police were called to the Days Inn on Miami street on Sunday to investigate the animal complaint.

On Saturday, Danielle Roach says she was visiting a man named King Brown at the Days Inn on Miami street. She says he was upset so she left.

“I said I’ll come back and get her when you calm down. Then I heard a yelp,” said Danielle Roach.

Witnesses tell 13abc Brown allegedly threw the dog, named Cola, over a balcony. According to a court document police found brown “sitting in a vehicle and was stopped in relation to an animal abuse investigation.” TPD called Lucas County Canine Care and Control to the scene.

“We actually did take him to MedVet because we just wanted to make sure there wasn’t anything medical going on. We do that quite a bit since they’re there 24 hours. We did leave the puppy there for the night,” said the executive director for Lucas County Canine Care and Control Kelly Sears.

Police charged Brown with menacing, trafficking in drugs along with other charges. The dog’s owner, Danielle Roach, was charged with menacing. According to a court document she allegedly told a witness “I’ll get someone to take care of you” after the person said they were going to call police. Roach says she was upset.

“Yeah I was mad. I was mad. I didn’t know what was going on. Then I cussed the people out and now I got Menacing,” said Roach.

Brown is locked up at the Lucas County Jail. Again he is not charged for allegedly throwing the dog over the balcony.

As for Cola, her owner says she’s glad the puppy didn’t suffer any injuries.

