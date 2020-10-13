Advertisement

TPS warns drivers to slow down in school zones

Diana Ruiz-Krause says the district received complaints on the first day of school
TPS warns drivers to slow down in school zones. Diana Ruiz-Krause says the district received complaints on the first day of school.
TPS warns drivers to slow down in school zones. Diana Ruiz-Krause says the district received complaints on the first day of school.(WTVG)
By Kristian Brown
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools is back in session and district leaders want to remind drivers to slow down.

Diana Ruiz-Krause is the Chief of Security for the largest urban district in the area.

She says the district received complaints about drivers not slowing down in school zones.

“Unfortunately we have to continue to remind drivers that they have to slow down and the reason is for the safety of those children going back and forth to school.”

If you are caught speeding you could get a $150 fine.

“As we get complaints we work with Toledo Police and they are very good partners and they will assign traffic officers to patrol those areas that we see have the biggest need.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Restaurant advisory board asks Governor to extend liquor sale curfew

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Christina Williams
Restaurant advisory board asks Governor Dewine to extend the liquor sale curfew.

News

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost addresses election concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
In a video press release, Ohio AG Yost addresses several election security concerns, including ballot harvesting, voter intimidation, and misleading robocalls.

News

Anthony Dia honored by American Police Hall of Fame

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The plaque was presented to Dia’s wife, Jayme Dia, while his name will be etched into the marble walls of the Hall of Fame's memorial.

News

TARTA offers free rides to polling places

Updated: 3 hours ago
Transit service wants to make sure everyone looking to cast a ballot can get to the polls

Latest News

News

Man arrested after hitting two parked cars outside Safety Building downtown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Joris Korantang was booked into Lucas County Jail for outstanding warrants.

Scam Alert

Authorities warn of phishing attempts in Michigan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
LARA licensees have reported receiving fraudulent emails with numerous grammatical errors.

Education

Cutting edge technology helps students with hands-on learning in a virtual environment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Slivka
Four County Career Center is the first school in the Buckeye State with a new piece of teaching technology.

News

Four County Career Center brings new technology to Northwest Ohio

Updated: 4 hours ago
One Northwest Ohio school is the first in the state to use a new piece of teaching technology that's changing the way they teach science classes.

BBB warns users about possible email attack.

Updated: 6 hours ago
With more people online than ever, the Better Business Bureau is warning users about a new kind of attack by hackers.

News

Two die in Sandusky County crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The crash happened Monday afternoon after one vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign.