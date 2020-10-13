TPS warns drivers to slow down in school zones

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools is back in session and district leaders want to remind drivers to slow down.

Diana Ruiz-Krause is the Chief of Security for the largest urban district in the area.

She says the district received complaints about drivers not slowing down in school zones.

“Unfortunately we have to continue to remind drivers that they have to slow down and the reason is for the safety of those children going back and forth to school.”

If you are caught speeding you could get a $150 fine.

“As we get complaints we work with Toledo Police and they are very good partners and they will assign traffic officers to patrol those areas that we see have the biggest need.”

