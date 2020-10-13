Two die in Sandusky County crash

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are dead after a crash Monday afternoon in Sandusky County. The crash happened around 1:34 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 510 and County Road 247.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by Jennifer L. Krajewski, 44, of Tiffin, was eastbound on CR 247 approaching the stop sign at SR 510. She failed to yield at the sign and struck a car driven by Mary M. Zimmerman, 70, of Fremont, and her passenger Thomas W. Zimmerman, 76, of Fremont.

Both vehicles ran off the southeast corner of the intersection, striking a utility pole and a building.

Krajewski was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Mary Zimmerman was transported to a Toledo hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Thomas Zimmerman had to be extricated from the car and died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.