'Voices’ aims to connect communities of color with police

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s a new project in Toledo called Voices. One part of the effort works to connect communities of color and local law enforcement.

The theory behind the project is simple. The focus is to start meaningful conversations that can have a lasting impact on our community. The recorded sessions in the first part of the project involve a local law enforcement leader and a young African American leader. Those involved say the discussions addressed difficult issues.

It’s a program of the African American Legacy Project. It was sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.

Joshua Williams is one of the people who was part of the conversation. He says it has accomplished exactly what it set out to.

“In America, we have this culture where we say it is good enough. That culture says let us as individuals get better. We need to get to the point where we grow together, so that everyone can get better individually,” said Williams

Toledo Police Department Chief George Kral was part of a productive, honest and sometimes difficult conversation.

“I have never seen in my 30 years of policing, the police and many citizens so far apart. But this is a good first step. Shame on you if you don’t get involved, because this is our city,” said Chief Kral.

The conversations between African Americans and law enforcement are just the pilot project for Voices. There will be other community issues addressed through the project.

