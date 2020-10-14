Advertisement

Absentee ballots on the way to more than 55,000 Lucas County voters

Election officials reminded voters that the USPS estimates that any mail will take about 5-7 days from pick up to delivery.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some communications issues with their print vendor, the Lucas County Board of Elections announced Wednesday at 55,481 absentee ballots had been printed and shipped to voters. That brings them much closer to the more than 60,000 ballot requests the Board of Elections has sent to the printer.

In the Facebook post making the announcement, election officials reminded voters that the USPS estimates that any mail will take about 5-7 days from pick up to delivery, which means voters who have requested ballots will still need to wait about a week before they arrive. It also means that anyone choosing to mail their completed ballot back to the Board of Elections will need to allow at least that much time for the ballot to arrive. If you want it to get there before they begin counting on Election Day, you will need to put your ballot in the mail (with proper postage) by October 27th at the latest. All absentee ballots must be mailed by November 2nd.

There is an alternative to mailing your completed ballot, of course. If you would prefer to return your completed ballot in person, you can drop it off at one of two drop boxes in Toledo. The first is at the Board of Elections at One Government Center, located on the Jackson side of the building. The other is at the Early Vote Center at 1301 Monroe Street, located on 13th Street between Monroe and Washington. Ballots can be dropped off in person up to Election Day. If you are a voter from a county other than Lucas, your ballot drop box is at your local Board of Elections.

If you plan to vote by mail and have not yet requested your absentee ballot, you can do so up until October 31st. Note that requests must be received by the Board of Elections on this date, so any applications sent by mail to the BoE will need to be sent no later than 5-7 days prior. You can fill out and print a request here.

